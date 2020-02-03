Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
How a News Anchor Broke the Mold and Found Her Voice
5:10

2.How a News Anchor Broke the Mold and Found Her Voice

3.
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
7:32

3.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC

4.
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
2:21

4.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet

5.
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
3:16

5.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin

6.
The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
2:08

6.The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone

7.
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
13:02

7.They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising

8.
Dumbfoundead’s Not Waiting for the Mic
2:25

8.Dumbfoundead’s Not Waiting for the Mic

9.
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
2:24

9.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60

10.
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
3:17

10.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low

11.
Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage
17:02

11.Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage

12.
How Conflict Inspires Noga Erez’s Chaotic Sound
2:26

12.How Conflict Inspires Noga Erez’s Chaotic Sound

13.
Hip-Hop’s Gold Mother
2:48

13.Hip-Hop’s Gold Mother

14.
A Family in the Business of Beats
2:56

14.A Family in the Business of Beats

15.
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
4:12

15.The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex

16.
Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
3:07

16.Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant

17.
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
25:12

17.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality

18.
This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
3:53

18.This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist

19.
Transitioning to Freedom
2:32

19.Transitioning to Freedom

20.
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
2:49

20.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?

21.
Transitioning as a Family
2:29

21.Transitioning as a Family

22.
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
4:55

22.This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar

23.
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
6:24

23.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors

24.
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
4:43

24.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice

25.
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
2:15

25.Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association

Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League

Bronx-born Sara Kana is a child of hip-hop and the mother of Prism Battle League. First launched in 2016, Prism is a platform for emcees in the LGBTQ community to compete in a battle of words, wise and wit. Painfully familiar with homophobia in and beyond hip-hop, Sara hopes for Prism to be a safe, inclusive space that allows battle rap talent to flourish—so much so, she funds it herself.

This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.

This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.

Proud

Location

Bronx, NY, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
5:10
How a News Anchor Broke the Mold and Found Her Voice
Up Next
7:32
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
Up Next
2:21
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
Up Next
3:16
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
Up Next
2:08
The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
Up Next
13:02
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
Up Next
2:25
Dumbfoundead’s Not Waiting for the Mic
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
3:17
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
17:02
Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage
Up Next
2:26
How Conflict Inspires Noga Erez’s Chaotic Sound
Up Next
2:48
Hip-Hop’s Gold Mother
Up Next
2:56
A Family in the Business of Beats
Up Next
4:12
The Six Seconds Connecting David Bowie, NWA and Skrillex
Miss Universe Spain Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
Up Next
3:07
Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Kodo Nishimura Is a Buddhist Monk and a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
3:53
This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
2:32
Transitioning to Freedom
Up Next
2:49
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
Up Next
2:29
Transitioning as a Family
Up Next
4:55
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
Up Next
6:24
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Up Next
4:43
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
Up Next
2:15
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association

Related Stories

Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:33
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
2:51
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
Up Next
4:16
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
Up Next
2:08
An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
Up Next
19:14
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
Up Next
3:20
Pride on the Rugby Pitch
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
2:24
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
Up Next
5:06
Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East
Up Next
3:19
Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
Up Next
2:05
Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
Up Next
2:07
Meet the King of Fake Cash
Up Next
1:13
Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th
Up Next
2:30
How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
Up Next
2:52
Hip-Hop and Horses
Up Next
2:40
Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
Up Next
2:15
International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels
Up Next
4:36
Dancer Yanis Marshall Struts His Stuff in High Heels
Up Next
2:12
Pow Wow in the Club: A New Spin on First Nations Music
Up Next
3:36
Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd
Up Next
3:06
This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
Up Next
2:09
How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
Up Next
6:28
How This Interabled Couple Lives and Loves
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
1:40
How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth

Recommended Playlists

Grand Scale Art

6 videos | 16 min

These Sandwiches Are Superb

15 videos | 26 min

The Psychology of Performance

2 videos | 2 min

In Search Of

3 videos | 9 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:15
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
Up Next
2:29
Transitioning as a Family
Up Next
19:14
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
Up Next
2:32
Transitioning to Freedom
Up Next
4:43
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
Up Next
4:55
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
Up Next
4:16
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:33
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:16
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
Up Next
6:24
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Up Next
2:51
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
Up Next
2:49
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
Up Next
2:08
An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
Kodo Nishimura Is a Buddhist Monk and a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
3:53
This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Up Next
2:17
A Look Inside the Empowering World of Trans Bodybuilding
Up Next
3:14
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
Up Next
2:08
The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
Up Next
1:98
Voguing For A Cause
Up Next
2:24
Preaching the Love of All
Up Next
3:32
Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
Up Next
3:11
Meet the NFL’s First Male Cheerleaders
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
3:17
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
Up Next
13:02
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN