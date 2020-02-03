Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League

Bronx-born Sara Kana is a child of hip-hop and the mother of Prism Battle League. First launched in 2016, Prism is a platform for emcees in the LGBTQ community to compete in a battle of words, wise and wit. Painfully familiar with homophobia in and beyond hip-hop, Sara hopes for Prism to be a safe, inclusive space that allows battle rap talent to flourish—so much so, she funds it herself.

This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.