GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries

In Tehuantepec, a town in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, Lukas Avendaño and fellow muxes live beyond the gender binary. A muxe is an individual assigned male at birth who behaves outside roles traditionally associated with masculinity. Sometimes referred to as a third gender, muxe identity pre-dates Spanish imperialism in the Zapotec region. For Lukas, dressing in feminine Zapotec clothing is a political act, giving everybody the power and the liberty to decide who they want to be.

This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.

This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.

Proud

Location

Tehuantepec, Oaxaca, Mexico

Full Map
