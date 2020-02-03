Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time

Charlie Craggs is a woman on a mission. The goal? To eradicate transphobia. The plan? To do it while being absolutely fabulous. In 2013 Craggs began Nail Transphobia, a pop-up nail salon that offers free manicures over discussions about trans issues. It’s what Craggs calls “fabulous activism.” So far, she’s had over 10,000 conversations with people from all walks of life. As a transgender woman, Craggs has faced discrimination and violence throughout her journey. But today she stands as inspiration that, even in your darkest moments, you always have the power within you to spread beauty.



