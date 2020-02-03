Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time

2.The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
3.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
4.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
5.Transitioning as a Family
6.This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
7.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
8.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
9.Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
10.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
11.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
12.They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
14.Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
15.This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
16.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
17.Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East
18.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
19.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
20.How a News Anchor Broke the Mold and Found Her Voice
21.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
22.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
23.The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
24.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
25.The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
Charlie Craggs is a woman on a mission. The goal? To eradicate transphobia. The plan? To do it while being absolutely fabulous. In 2013 Craggs began Nail Transphobia, a pop-up nail salon that offers free manicures over discussions about trans issues. It’s what Craggs calls “fabulous activism.” So far, she’s had over 10,000 conversations with people from all walks of life. As a transgender woman, Craggs has faced discrimination and violence throughout her journey. But today she stands as inspiration that, even in your darkest moments, you always have the power within you to spread beauty.
