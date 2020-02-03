Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm

Joey LeMar, better known as Deadlee, is a walking contradiction. On stage, he’s a brash, outspoken cholo rapper with a tendency for angry expression; off-stage, he’s a sensitive, smiling husband to his partner of almost 10 years, José. LeMar straddles the line of two seemingly contradictory cultures, and as a result, has found a unique place in Los Angeles’ LGBTQ and hardcore hip-hop communities.

