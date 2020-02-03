Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
19:14

2.The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference

3.
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
25:12

3.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality

4.
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
2:49

4.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?

5.
Transitioning as a Family
2:29

5.Transitioning as a Family

6.
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
4:55

6.This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar

7.
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
4:43

7.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice

8.
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
6:24

8.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors

9.
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
2:51

9.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm

10.
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
4:16

10.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time

11.
An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
2:08

11.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling

12.
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
6:48

12.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors

13.
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
3:33

13.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries

14.
How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
2:09

14.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes

15.
Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
3:08

15.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League

16.
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
7:32

16.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC

17.
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
3:16

17.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin

18.
Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
4:45

18.Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive

19.
Before There Were Cowboys, There Were Csikós
2:14

19.Before There Were Cowboys, There Were Csikós

20.
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
3:17

20.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low

21.
Roping As A Way Of Life: The Proud History Of America’s Black Cowboys
2:39

21.Roping As A Way Of Life: The Proud History Of America’s Black Cowboys

22.
This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
3:53

22.This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist

23.
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
3:50

23.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride

24.
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
2:24

24.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian

25.
Coming Soon: Pecos Tatum, A Cowboy By Blood
00:15

25.Coming Soon: Pecos Tatum, A Cowboy By Blood

Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association

While "Brokeback Mountain" won an Oscar, there's often still a stigma against being gay and a cattle wrangler. Fortunately, the International Gay Rodeo Association is working to change that. Their events highlight the serious riding and roping talents of LGBT cowfolks, and provide a safe, supportive and fun environment for them to pursue their passion.

This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.

This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.

Proud

Location

Las Vegas, NV, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
19:14
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Up Next
2:49
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
Up Next
2:29
Transitioning as a Family
Up Next
4:55
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
Up Next
4:43
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
Up Next
6:24
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Up Next
2:51
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
Up Next
4:16
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
Up Next
2:08
An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
Up Next
6:48
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:33
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
2:09
How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
Up Next
3:08
Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
Up Next
7:32
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
Up Next
3:16
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
Up Next
4:45
Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
Up Next
2:14
Before There Were Cowboys, There Were Csikós
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
3:17
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
2:39
Roping As A Way Of Life: The Proud History Of America’s Black Cowboys
Kodo Nishimura Is a Buddhist Monk and a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
3:53
This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
2:24
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
Up Next
00:15
Coming Soon: Pecos Tatum, A Cowboy By Blood

Related Stories

Up Next
6:31
Don't Slow Down: Keeping The American Cowboy Alive
Up Next
17:25
Pecos Tatum: A Great Big Film
Up Next
6:07
Pecos Tatum: The Heart Of A Champion
Up Next
6:57
The Gunslingin’ Greatness of ‘Mad Dog McCree’
Up Next
2:05
Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
Up Next
1:13
Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th
Up Next
2:34
From Farm to Cloud: Korean Air’s First-Class Secret Ingredients
Up Next
3:30
Back in the Saddle: A Paralyzed Rider's Mission to Become World Champion
Up Next
6:28
How This Interabled Couple Lives and Loves
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
2:58
The First Gay Mayor of This Texas Town Is Spreading Southern Pride
Up Next
2:05
The Last of the French Cowboys
Up Next
3:01
From Spare Parts to High Art
Up Next
5:45
Born to Be a Cowboy: Meet Pecos Tatum
Up Next
1:35
Dances with Bulls: The Great Bison Roundup
Up Next
3:45
Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
Up Next
4:00
The Disease Detectives Stop Outbreaks at Their Source
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
14:55
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
Up Next
2:57
Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler
Up Next
3:20
Painting Fields of Dreams
Up Next
3:19
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding
Up Next
2:29
Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
This Couple Rode Over 2,000 Roller Coasters Around the World
Up Next
10:00
This Couple Rode Over 2,000 Roller Coasters Around the World
Up Next
1:06
The Future of Fashion

Recommended Playlists

All in Motion

2 videos | 8 min

Let the Madness Begin

8 videos | 19 min

native american, indians, founders, traditions, native

Celebrating Native American Culture

11 videos | 27 min

Spice of Europe

9 videos | 22 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:29
Transitioning as a Family
Up Next
19:14
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
Up Next
4:43
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
Up Next
4:55
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
Up Next
4:16
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:33
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:08
Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
Up Next
3:16
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
Up Next
6:24
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Up Next
2:51
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
Up Next
2:49
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
Up Next
2:08
An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
Kodo Nishimura Is a Buddhist Monk and a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
3:53
This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Up Next
2:17
A Look Inside the Empowering World of Trans Bodybuilding
Up Next
3:14
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
Up Next
2:08
The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
Up Next
1:98
Voguing For A Cause
Up Next
2:24
Preaching the Love of All
Up Next
3:32
Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
Up Next
3:11
Meet the NFL’s First Male Cheerleaders
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
3:17
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
Up Next
13:02
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.