Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association

While "Brokeback Mountain" won an Oscar, there's often still a stigma against being gay and a cattle wrangler. Fortunately, the International Gay Rodeo Association is working to change that. Their events highlight the serious riding and roping talents of LGBT cowfolks, and provide a safe, supportive and fun environment for them to pursue their passion.



This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.



This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.