Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association

2.The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
3.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
4.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
5.Transitioning as a Family
6.This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
7.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
8.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
9.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
10.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
11.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
12.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
13.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
14.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
15.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
16.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
17.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
18.Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
19.Before There Were Cowboys, There Were Csikós
20.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
21.Roping As A Way Of Life: The Proud History Of America’s Black Cowboys
22.This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
23.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
24.Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
25.Coming Soon: Pecos Tatum, A Cowboy By Blood
While "Brokeback Mountain" won an Oscar, there's often still a stigma against being gay and a cattle wrangler. Fortunately, the International Gay Rodeo Association is working to change that. Their events highlight the serious riding and roping talents of LGBT cowfolks, and provide a safe, supportive and fun environment for them to pursue their passion.
This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.
This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.
Location
Las Vegas, NV, USAFull Map
2 videos | 8 min
8 videos | 19 min
11 videos | 27 min
9 videos | 22 min