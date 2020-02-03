This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar

2.The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
3.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
4.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
5.Transitioning as a Family
6.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
7.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
8.Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
9.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
10.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
11.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
12.A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
13.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
14.Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
15.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
16.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
17.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
18.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
19.The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
20.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
21.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
22.The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
23.Meet the NFL’s First Male Cheerleaders
24.This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
25.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Jayna Ledford is a transgender ballerina. Assigned the male gender at birth, Ledford danced as a male from age 5 until she came out as female at 17. Not everyone in the ballet world has been accepting of Ledford’s identity. But she is now studying at a supportive dance academy; she has mastered pointe; she has performed in a production of “The Nutcracker” as a snow queen; and she has big ballet dreams. “My goal is to dance professionally,” Ledford says. “I am just like the other girls. I am working hard, and I am striving to get to where I want to be.”
This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.
This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.
Location
Frederica, DEFull Map
63 videos | 161 min
8 videos | 19 min
13 videos | 58 min
4 videos | 92 min