This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar

Jayna Ledford is a transgender ballerina. Assigned the male gender at birth, Ledford danced as a male from age 5 until she came out as female at 17. Not everyone in the ballet world has been accepting of Ledford’s identity. But she is now studying at a supportive dance academy; she has mastered pointe; she has performed in a production of “The Nutcracker” as a snow queen; and she has big ballet dreams. “My goal is to dance professionally,” Ledford says. “I am just like the other girls. I am working hard, and I am striving to get to where I want to be.”



