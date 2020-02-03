Transitioning as a Family

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
19:14

2.The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference

3.
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
25:12

3.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality

4.
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
2:49

4.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?

5.
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
4:55

5.This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar

6.
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
4:43

6.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice

7.
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
6:24

7.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors

8.
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
2:15

8.Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association

9.
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
2:51

9.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm

10.
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
4:16

10.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time

11.
An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
2:08

11.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling

12.
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
6:48

12.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors

13.
Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
3:07

13.Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant

14.
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
3:33

14.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries

15.
How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
2:09

15.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes

16.
Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
3:08

16.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League

17.
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
7:32

17.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC

18.
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
3:16

18.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin

19.
L.A.’s Best Indian Food Is in This Gas Station
2:18

19.L.A.’s Best Indian Food Is in This Gas Station

20.
Teaching Transracial Adoptive Parents to Care for Their Kid’s Natural Hair
3:55

20.Teaching Transracial Adoptive Parents to Care for Their Kid’s Natural Hair

21.
The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons
3:15

21.The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons

22.
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
3:17

22.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low

23.
Austin’s Sunshine Camp Makes Summer Fun for Everyone
3:21

23.Austin’s Sunshine Camp Makes Summer Fun for Everyone

24.
The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
3:10

24.The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others

25.
This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
3:53

25.This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist

Transitioning as a Family

Around six years ago, Corey Maison first came out to her mom as transgender. A few years later, her mom Eric came out as transgender too. The transition hasn't been easy, but now that the Maisons are living as their authentic selves, the two say it's family that has kept them strong.

This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.

This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.

Proud

Location

Detroit, MI, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
19:14
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Up Next
2:49
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
Up Next
4:55
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
Up Next
4:43
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
Up Next
6:24
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Up Next
2:15
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
Up Next
2:51
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
Up Next
4:16
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
Up Next
2:08
An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
Up Next
6:48
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Miss Universe Spain Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
Up Next
3:07
Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:33
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
2:09
How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
Up Next
3:08
Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
Up Next
7:32
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
Up Next
3:16
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
Up Next
2:18
L.A.’s Best Indian Food Is in This Gas Station
Teaching Transracial Adoptive Parents to Care for Their Kid’s Natural Hair
Up Next
3:55
Teaching Transracial Adoptive Parents to Care for Their Kid’s Natural Hair
Up Next
3:15
The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
3:17
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Austin’s Sunshine Camp Makes Summer Fun for Everyone
Up Next
3:21
Austin’s Sunshine Camp Makes Summer Fun for Everyone
The Transgender Wrestler Nyla Rose Is Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
Up Next
3:10
The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
Kodo Nishimura Is a Buddhist Monk and a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
3:53
This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist

Related Stories

Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
2:24
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
Up Next
2:05
Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
Up Next
1:13
Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th
This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World
Up Next
1:06
This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World
Learning to Cook From Grandmas Around the World
Up Next
6:58
Learning to Cook From Grandmas Around the World
Up Next
3:50
The Family That Stacks Together
Up Next
6:28
How This Interabled Couple Lives and Loves
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
2:58
The First Gay Mayor of This Texas Town Is Spreading Southern Pride
Up Next
2:55
In Colombia, Jeep Appreciation Runs Deep
Up Next
02:37
The First Family of Custom Coffins
Up Next
2:48
At This Harlem Apartment, Live Jazz Every Sunday
Up Next
4:03
Why This Japanese Farmer Plays Music for His Konnyaku Potatoes
Up Next
2:30
Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
Up Next
2:38
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
How One Woman Broke Japan’s Sake Ceiling to Become a Brewmaster
Up Next
4:06
How One Woman Broke Japan’s Sake Ceiling to Become a Brewmaster
Up Next
2:25
Canada’s Japanese-Style Hot Dogs
Up Next
1:06
London: Mushroom Beiju
Up Next
2:37
Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food
Up Next
1:00
Delhi: Samosa Hub
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Takoyaki
Up Next
4:17
Néle Azevedo Creates Monuments That Melt Away
Up Next
3:53
The Spinach King Of South Africa
Up Next
2:41
Sweden’s Great Meatball Mystery

Recommended Playlists

Gillian Jacobs: Women in STEM

5 videos | 16 min

Asian Pacific American Heritage

8 videos | 30 min

The Little Things That Matter

2 videos | 9 min

In Their Words

3 videos | 8 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:15
Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
Up Next
19:14
The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
Up Next
4:43
This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
Up Next
4:55
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
Up Next
4:16
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:33
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
3:08
Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
Up Next
3:16
Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
Up Next
6:24
This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
Up Next
2:51
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
Up Next
2:49
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
Up Next
2:08
An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
Kodo Nishimura Is a Buddhist Monk and a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
3:53
This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Up Next
2:17
A Look Inside the Empowering World of Trans Bodybuilding
Up Next
3:14
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
Up Next
2:08
The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
Up Next
1:98
Voguing For A Cause
Up Next
2:24
Preaching the Love of All
Up Next
3:32
Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
Up Next
3:11
Meet the NFL’s First Male Cheerleaders
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
Up Next
3:17
This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
Up Next
13:02
They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.