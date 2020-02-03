Transitioning as a Family

Around six years ago, Corey Maison first came out to her mom as transgender. A few years later, her mom Eric came out as transgender too. The transition hasn't been easy, but now that the Maisons are living as their authentic selves, the two say it's family that has kept them strong.



This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.



This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.