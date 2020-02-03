Transitioning as a Family

2.The Words Matter: One Voice Can Make a Difference
3.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
4.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
5.This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
6.This Chorus Is Embracing Every Voice
7.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
8.Roping With Pride in the International Gay Cowboy Association
9.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
10.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
11.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
12.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
13.Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
14.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
15.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
16.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
17.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
18.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
19.L.A.’s Best Indian Food Is in This Gas Station
20.Teaching Transracial Adoptive Parents to Care for Their Kid’s Natural Hair
21.The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons
22.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
23.Austin’s Sunshine Camp Makes Summer Fun for Everyone
24.The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others
25.This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
Around six years ago, Corey Maison first came out to her mom as transgender. A few years later, her mom Eric came out as transgender too. The transition hasn't been easy, but now that the Maisons are living as their authentic selves, the two say it's family that has kept them strong.
This Great Big Story was made possible by P&G.
This story is a part of our new PROUD channel, celebrating stories of the LGBTQ+ community.
Location
Detroit, MI, USAFull Map
5 videos | 16 min
8 videos | 30 min
2 videos | 9 min
3 videos | 8 min