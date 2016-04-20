GBSLogoWithName
Video
An Abandoned Soviet Mining Town, Frozen in Time

Deep in the Arctic Circle, there’s an abandoned town preserved in time. Once a Soviet mining village, the last resident left in 1998. To tour the vacated spaces is to step back in time and visit the Soviet culture, politics and architecture that ruled the era. The cold temperatures are expected to preserve the town for centuries.

Location

Pyramiden, Norway

