Video
On the Hunt for Pythons in the Everglades

Endure. Evolve. Achieve. That’s the motto of the Swamp Apes. Founded by Tom Rahill, the organization is mostly made up of military veterans who are clearing the Florida Everglades of Burmese pythons. It’s a therapeutic mission for the vets—they are putting their training to good use tracking, capturing and removing the invasive species. And it’s vital work that needs to be done to preserve the biodiversity of the tropical wetlands. Join us as we go on the hunt with the Swamp Apes.

Nature

Location

Everglades National Park, Florida

Full Map

SO YOU WANT TO BE A CODE BREAKER? HERE’S HOW

Never leave another puzzle unsolved or another code uncracked. Hone your codebreaking skills with help from these places, books, movies and games.

