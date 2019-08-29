On the Hunt for Pythons in the Everglades

2.Half Horse, Half Rhino? The Malayan Tapir Fights For Its Future
3.A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
4.These Playful Leopard Cubs Are a Rare Sight in the Wild
5.The Somali Wild Ass Perseveres in the Face of Extinction
6.A Gazelle as Rare as It Is Small
7.Full Body Armor Can't Protect This Armadillo from Humans
8.Meet the Biggest and Bluest Parrot in the World
9.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
10.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
11.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
12.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
13.An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting
14.A Pint-Sized Alligator Disappearing From The Wild
15.Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
16.These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
17.This Slender Crane Was Rescued from a Parking Lot
18.A Poisonous Plight: The Guatemalan Beaded Lizard Grasps For Survival
19.A Disappearing Lemur Fights For Home
20.More Precious Than Ivory: The African Elephant
21.A Desert Denizen Looks for a New Lease on Life
22.The Tough-Skinned Tamandua Is Hard As Nails
23.Meet a Wild Boar with a Terrific Tusk
24.A Pouch In Need of Protection: The Matschie's Tree Kangaroo Climbs For Survival
25.This Little Salamander Is Losing Its Home
Endure. Evolve. Achieve. That’s the motto of the Swamp Apes. Founded by Tom Rahill, the organization is mostly made up of military veterans who are clearing the Florida Everglades of Burmese pythons. It’s a therapeutic mission for the vets—they are putting their training to good use tracking, capturing and removing the invasive species. And it’s vital work that needs to be done to preserve the biodiversity of the tropical wetlands. Join us as we go on the hunt with the Swamp Apes.
Location
Everglades National Park, FloridaFull Map
10 videos | 22 min
8 videos | 22 min
3 videos | 7 min
3 videos | 13 min