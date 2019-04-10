Louisiana’s Cajun Sensation

2.Fighting Food Waste on the Border
3.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
4.Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
5.Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
6.The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
7.5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
8.This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain
9. Lima: Mazamorra Morada
10.Lima: Causa
11.Lima: Papa Rellena
12.Lima: Pan Con Pejerrey
13.Lima: Leche De Tigre
14.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
15.Elevating Peruvian Cuisine
16.Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
17.This Swiss Hotel is Inside an Observatory
18.The Great Thousand Island Dressing Debate
19.A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
20.Contraband Corned Beef: The Sandwich That Snuck into Space
21.Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
22.5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
23.Tokyo: Takoyaki
24.Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup
25.Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant
In an unassuming building that once served as her son’s welding shop, Alzina Toups makes some of the best food you’ll ever eat. But while her Jambalaya, fried shrimp and other garlic-laden Cajun staples are sure to bless your tongue and break your heart, they aren’t so easy to come by. Alzina doesn’t take walk-ins, and reservations—which book up a year in advance—can only be made by reaching her by landline.
Location
Galliano, LouisianaFull Map
