For Black Military Servicewomen, A Friend On The Outside

Airman First Class Emoni Covington is proud to put on her uniform each day – and even prouder to pair it with her locs. In 2018, the U.S. Air Force lifted a restriction that previously banned servicewomen from wearing locs. The revision followed a wave of similar policy changes throughout the armed services, allowing military servicewomen the freedom to express themselves more fully. Like hundreds before her, Emoni trusts stylist Davette Mabrie (and her decades of experience) to keep her beautifully styled and adherent to uniform requirements.



