For Black Military Servicewomen, A Friend On The Outside

2.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
3.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
4.The Qing Miao People of China Stay Connected to Their Ancestors Through Hair
5.Making Legal Wigs for British Courts
6.Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
7.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
8.The Hair Artist Working With Madonna and Katy Perry
9.The Technicolor Hair Salon Helping Everyone Shine Bright
10.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
11.Roll Deep in Soviet-Era Military Tanks
12.The Haunting Hymn of the Taos Hum
13.Helping Veterans Transition to a New Uniform
14.How Technology Can Turn VR into Powerful Therapy
15.Cutting Hair With Fire: The Last of the Milanese Barbers
16.What it Feels like to Swim the Entire Mississippi River
17.This Former Secret Passage Is Now a Time Capsule of Naples' Past
18.Fighting to Serve His Country and His Faith
19.This Caterpillar Looks Like Donald Trump's Hair
20.Japan’s Museum of Rocks With Faces
21.Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature
22.A Shipwreck Creates an Underwater Museum in the Dominican Republic
23.Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
24.Flexweave: Technology Driven by Technique
25.The City of Swords
Airman First Class Emoni Covington is proud to put on her uniform each day – and even prouder to pair it with her locs. In 2018, the U.S. Air Force lifted a restriction that previously banned servicewomen from wearing locs. The revision followed a wave of similar policy changes throughout the armed services, allowing military servicewomen the freedom to express themselves more fully. Like hundreds before her, Emoni trusts stylist Davette Mabrie (and her decades of experience) to keep her beautifully styled and adherent to uniform requirements.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Rocket Mortgage® by Quicken Loans®.
Location
San Antonio, TexasFull Map
3 videos | 9 min
28 videos | 59 min
9 videos | 27 min
2 videos | 5 min