GBSLogoWithName
The Graffiti Grammar Police

Their names? Agent X and Agent Full Stop. Their mission? To fix illegible and grammatically incorrect graffiti everywhere… starting with Quito, Ecuador. Collectively known as Acción Ortográfica Quito, these two grammar vigilantes have started a movement to make the world a better place, one punctuation mark at a time.

Location

Quito, Ecuador

