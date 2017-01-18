The Graffiti Grammar Police

2.A (Football) League of Their Own
3.Paint the Town Peaceful
4.Scaling the Toughest Ice Climb on the Planet
5.The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
6.Giving Artists With Disabilities a Space to Thrive
7.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
8.Off the Grid on a Homemade Island
9.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
10.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
11.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
12.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
13.Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
14.Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club
15.Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
16.Meet the King of Fake Cash
17.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
18.Tagging Germany With Love
19.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
20.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
21.This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert
22.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
23.Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator
24.How One Horse Inspired the Invention of Movies
25.The Twisted History of Fake Blood
Their names? Agent X and Agent Full Stop. Their mission? To fix illegible and grammatically incorrect graffiti everywhere… starting with Quito, Ecuador. Collectively known as Acción Ortográfica Quito, these two grammar vigilantes have started a movement to make the world a better place, one punctuation mark at a time.
