Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River

The Caño Cristales river is a spectacular natural wonder located in Meta, Colombia. Every year when the conditions are just right, an endemic aquatic plant species that lives within the riverbed blooms, creating a brilliant show of colors. The river bursts to life with vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, green and blue, earning the monikers “Liquid Rainbow” and “River of Five Colors” by local residents. Although the phenomenon is short-lived, the ephemeral splendor it brings has some referring to Caño Cristales as the most beautiful river in the world.

Location

Meta, Colombia

