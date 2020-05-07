Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding

Brandon Tory keeps busy. By day, he’s a senior AI engineer at Google; by night, he’s rapping and collaborating with the likes of Timbaland. For Tory, coding and music aren’t so different. Ultimately, they are both forms of creation, and Tory considers himself a creator—a person whose brain is wired to make something out of nothing. The master of reinventing himself, Tory proves that limits and limitations only exist in your mind.



