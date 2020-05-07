Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Inner Strength: How Brandon Tory Won the Rap Game and Conquered Coding

Brandon Tory keeps busy. By day, he’s a senior AI engineer at Google; by night, he’s rapping and collaborating with the likes of Timbaland. For Tory, coding and music aren’t so different. Ultimately, they are both forms of creation, and Tory considers himself a creator—a person whose brain is wired to make something out of nothing. The master of reinventing himself, Tory proves that limits and limitations only exist in your mind.

This Great Big Story was made possible by BMW.

Profiles

Location

Los Angeles, California

