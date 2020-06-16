Meet the 25,000 Feathered Residents That Live in the Bustling City of Dubai

Known as the ‘Cape of the Creek’, and just inside the bustling city of Dubai, you’ll find a treasure trove of diverse birdlife in the vast wetlands of the 6.2sqkm Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – one of the few urban protected areas in the region. Three bird hides on the perimeter of the wetlands offer the perfect vantage point to witness more than 25,000 resident and migratory birds, including the show stopping pink flamingos.



