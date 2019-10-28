Walking in the Footsteps of the Cherokee Nation

The southern Appalachians were full of trails that connected the towns of the Cherokee Nation three hundred years ago. They were well-traveled routes until white settlers took the land that belonged to Native Americans. It seemed these historic footpaths would be lost forever. Then Lamar Marshall stepped up. A former land surveyor, this North Carolina man has spent the last 12 years mapping over 1,000 miles of Cherokee trails, preserving Native American history for future generations. And he is still at it. We went into the mountains with Marshall along with Kathi Littlejohn and Leroy Littlejohn, both Cherokee Tribal Elders, to walk in the footsteps of Native American travelers.



