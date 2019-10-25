Making Holocaust Archives Available to Everyone

Allan Brauner is a Holocaust researcher. His late mother Margaret Brauner, who lived from 1924 to 2017, was a Holocaust survivor. He discovered her name, the number tattooed on her arm and her signature on a list of female prisoners held at Auschwitz by the Nazis. There are 227 names on the list, and Brauner has made it his personal journey to uncover the stories of all those who experienced the Holocaust alongside his mother. We accompany Brauner as he travels to the Arolsen Archives in Bad Arolsen, Germany in search of information. The largest archives in the world on the victims of Nazi persecution, the institution houses 30 million documents. The Arolsen Archives formed a partnership with Ancestry to make these records widely available and searchable online, for free. “It is more important than ever to show what can happen if these values about solidarity, about equality, about respect are not upheld,” says Floriane Azoulay, the director of the Arolsen Archives.



This Great Big Story is by Ancestry.