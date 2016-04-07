GBSLogoWithName
Video
Growing Snowflakes For Science (And ‘Frozen’)

You may not know Dr. Kenneth Libbrecht by name, but if you've seen "Frozen," you know his work. He's a snowflake scientist (unofficial title) at Caltech and served as an ice crystal consultant for that "Let it Go" movie.

Location

1200 E California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91125, USA

