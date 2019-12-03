GBSLogoWithName
Video
This Man Wears Nothing but Red and White

Meet Seven (yes, that’s his real name). He lives in Bangalore, India, and he wears nothing but red and white. And he drives a red and white car. And every item in his home is… Can you guess? This is the story of how one man came to show his true colors.

Profiles
Offbeat & Fun

Location

Bangalore, India

