Crawling The Canopy For Survival With The Red Panda

Meet Wicket. He's a red panda. Slightly larger than a house cat, with reddish-brownish fur and a raccoon-like tail, he lives in trees and feeds mainly on bamboo. Habitat loss and poaching are a serious threat, however, and it is said that fewer than 10,000 exist in the wild. This is the red panda.

Profiles
Nature
Read more on Wikipedia

Location

1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA

Full Map
