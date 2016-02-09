Crawling The Canopy For Survival With The Red Panda

Meet Wicket. He's a red panda. Slightly larger than a house cat, with reddish-brownish fur and a raccoon-like tail, he lives in trees and feeds mainly on bamboo. Habitat loss and poaching are a serious threat, however, and it is said that fewer than 10,000 exist in the wild. This is the red panda.