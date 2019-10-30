Remember When: A Weekend in 1993

2.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
The year is 1993, it’s Saturday morning, and you’re ready to party all weekend long. First up: park yourself in front of the TV for a round of cartoons. And what better program to start with than “Animaniacs.” Do you have the “Nations of the World” song memorized? Well, Rob Paulsen—aka the voice of Yakko Warner—sure does. After you’ve got your fix of cartoons, it’s time to let your inner Picasso loose on some Perler beads. Artist Kyle McCoy gives us a little history on everyone’s favorite after-school craft. Last up, end the weekend with a bang with an epic game of laser tag. We talk to the creator of laser tag, George Carter (the man, the myth, the legend), on how Star Wars inspired the game. Come along and get nostalgic with us.
THE TIMELINE OF WHEN YOUR FAVORITE 90'S CEREAL'S DEBUTED
Saturday morning was a time for cartoons, and, more importantly, cereal. Bowls and bowls of cereal! Check out the timeline below to find out what year popular cereals of the ’90s were born. Which was your favorite?
Inspired to do some Perler beading of your own?
take a picture and share with us on Instagram!
#greatbigstorymyrocket
THINGS YOU WILL NEED
-red Perler beads
-white Perler beads
-tweezers (optional)
-iron
-iron paper
-peg board (size up to you)
-our pattern below!
STEPS
-print out the pattern at a size of your choosing
-place it under your clear peg board for accuracy
-place all the Perler beads according to the pattern
-place the ironing paper over your design and iron on low for a minute, moving in a circular motion, gently going over your entire pattern
-let cool for a minute and flip over
OPTIONAL STEP
-iron over on the flip side to make it extra secure or melty looking
-take a picture and share with us on Instagram!
#greatbigstorymyrocket
Wonder what was on TV in 1993?
We feature “Animaniacs” in the latest episode of Remember When. But you can flip through the TV Guide below to see what else was on the tube back then.
