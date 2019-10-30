Remember When: A Weekend in 1993

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
2:52

2.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996

3.
Remember When: Halloween in 1997
3:45

3.Remember When: Halloween in 1997

4.
Sleep Paralysis: A Waking Nightmare
3:36

4.Sleep Paralysis: A Waking Nightmare

5.
This Man Voiced All Your Favorite Nickelodeon Cartoons
2:08

5.This Man Voiced All Your Favorite Nickelodeon Cartoons

6.
The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat
3:10

6.The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat

7.
‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
3:37

7.‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’

8.
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
3:00

8.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)

9.
The Brain Behind Pinky (And Other ‘90s Cartoon Classics)
3:10

9.The Brain Behind Pinky (And Other ‘90s Cartoon Classics)

10.
Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
2:46

10.Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?

11.
We Found Lisa Frank!
3:31

11.We Found Lisa Frank!

12.
Slime and Secrets With ‘Double Dare’ Host Marc Summers
4:05

12.Slime and Secrets With ‘Double Dare’ Host Marc Summers

13.
In Japan, Repairing Buildings Without a Single Nail
3:31

13.In Japan, Repairing Buildings Without a Single Nail

14.
Picking It Up Again: L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
2:11

14.Picking It Up Again: L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene

15.
The Surprising Story Behind an Iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ Special Effect
2:39

15.The Surprising Story Behind an Iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ Special Effect

16.
The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the '80s
2:23

16.The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the '80s

17.
Comic Sans: The Man Behind the World’s Most Contentious Font
3:43

17.Comic Sans: The Man Behind the World’s Most Contentious Font

18.
Secrets from the Creator of ‘Clarissa Explains It All’
2:21

18.Secrets from the Creator of ‘Clarissa Explains It All’

19.
The Iconic ‘Seinfeld’ Theme Song Was Totally Improvised
3:12

19.The Iconic ‘Seinfeld’ Theme Song Was Totally Improvised

20.
Starting Over: Creating Ctrl+Alt+Del
3:24

20.Starting Over: Creating Ctrl+Alt+Del

21.
Surviving the Race From Hell
3:45

21.Surviving the Race From Hell

22.
'He's On Fire': The True Story Behind 'NBA Jam'
1:53

22.'He's On Fire': The True Story Behind 'NBA Jam'

23.
The (Spoiled) Secrets of TV's "Supermarket Sweep"
2:19

23.The (Spoiled) Secrets of TV's "Supermarket Sweep"

24.
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
2:08

24.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs

25.
Multi-Cultural By Design
1:06

25.Multi-Cultural By Design

Remember When: A Weekend in 1993

The year is 1993, it’s Saturday morning, and you’re ready to party all weekend long. First up: park yourself in front of the TV for a round of cartoons. And what better program to start with than “Animaniacs.” Do you have the “Nations of the World” song memorized? Well, Rob Paulsen—aka the voice of Yakko Warner—sure does. After you’ve got your fix of cartoons, it’s time to let your inner Picasso loose on some Perler beads. Artist Kyle McCoy gives us a little history on everyone’s favorite after-school craft. Last up, end the weekend with a bang with an epic game of laser tag. We talk to the creator of laser tag, George Carter (the man, the myth, the legend), on how Star Wars inspired the game. Come along and get nostalgic with us.

THE TIMELINE OF WHEN YOUR FAVORITE 90'S CEREAL'S DEBUTED

Saturday morning was a time for cartoons, and, more importantly, cereal. Bowls and bowls of cereal! Check out the timeline below to find out what year popular cereals of the ’90s were born. Which was your favorite?

Inspired to do some Perler beading of your own?

take a picture and share with us on Instagram!
#greatbigstorymyrocket

THINGS YOU WILL NEED
-red Perler beads
-white Perler beads
-tweezers (optional)
-iron
-iron paper
-peg board (size up to you)
-our pattern below!

STEPS
-print out the pattern at a size of your choosing
-place it under your clear peg board for accuracy
-place all the Perler beads according to the pattern
-place the ironing paper over your design and iron on low for a minute, moving in a circular motion, gently going over your entire pattern
-let cool for a minute and flip over

OPTIONAL STEP
-iron over on the flip side to make it extra secure or melty looking

-take a picture and share with us on Instagram!

#greatbigstorymyrocket

Wonder what was on TV in 1993?

We feature “Animaniacs” in the latest episode of Remember When. But you can flip through the TV Guide below to see what else was on the tube back then.

Relive Your Childhood Weekends With These ’90s Nostalgia Pieces

Whether you were 5 or 15, if you were a kid in the ’90s your weekends most likely consisted of these. From the snacks to the games, everything you need to bring that ’90s nostalgia back is right here.

Iconic ’90s Breakfast and Lunchbox Foods You Can Still Buy!

Being a kid in the ’90s meant LOTS of sugar and preservatives in every yummy bite. We’ve caught the ’90s nostalgia bug and are here to help you relive those sweet memories with this shoppable guide.

Up Next
branded
Up Next
2:52
Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
Up Next
3:45
Remember When: Halloween in 1997
Up Next
3:36
Sleep Paralysis: A Waking Nightmare
Up Next
2:08
This Man Voiced All Your Favorite Nickelodeon Cartoons
Up Next
3:10
The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat
Up Next
3:37
‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
Up Next
3:00
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
Up Next
3:10
The Brain Behind Pinky (And Other ‘90s Cartoon Classics)
Up Next
2:46
Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
Up Next
3:31
We Found Lisa Frank!
Up Next
4:05
Slime and Secrets With ‘Double Dare’ Host Marc Summers
Up Next
3:31
In Japan, Repairing Buildings Without a Single Nail
Up Next
2:11
Picking It Up Again: L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
Up Next
2:39
The Surprising Story Behind an Iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ Special Effect
Up Next
2:23
The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the '80s
Up Next
3:43
Comic Sans: The Man Behind the World’s Most Contentious Font
Up Next
2:21
Secrets from the Creator of ‘Clarissa Explains It All’
Up Next
3:12
The Iconic ‘Seinfeld’ Theme Song Was Totally Improvised
Up Next
3:24
Starting Over: Creating Ctrl+Alt+Del
Up Next
3:45
Surviving the Race From Hell
Up Next
1:53
'He's On Fire': The True Story Behind 'NBA Jam'
Up Next
2:19
The (Spoiled) Secrets of TV's "Supermarket Sweep"
Up Next
2:08
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
Up Next
1:06
Multi-Cultural By Design

Related Stories

Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
3:15
A Photographer’s Mission to Capture a New Image of Africa
Up Next
2:10
Magic In The Icy Stream: Fly Fishing In Iceland's Glacial Rivers
Up Next
1:37
Cold War Bunker Serves as Chilling Reminder of the Past’s Future
Up Next
3:23
Real Life Skywalkers: Flying Fast With a Family of Drone Racers
Up Next
1:34
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
Up Next
2:55
Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
Up Next
3:10
Rewriting the Superhero Story Through Cosplay
Up Next
4:20
Meet the Team Protecting Costa Rica’s Sea Turtle Mecca
Up Next
1:19
India’s Golden Temple Is Open to All
Up Next
1:28
Sin City's Neon Past Lives Forever
Up Next
2:49
New Orlean’s Hangover Hotline Has the Cure You Need
Up Next
5:15
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
Up Next
6:07
Pecos Tatum: The Heart Of A Champion
Up Next
1:27
This Former Secret Passage Is Now a Time Capsule of Naples' Past
Up Next
2:48
The Underwater Indiana Jones Preserving Our Past
Up Next
1:05
Sprinting For Survival: The African Cheetah
Up Next
2:08
Reaching Mach 1: What It Feels Like To Break The Sound Barrier
Up Next
3:02
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
Up Next
1:01
Paris: Galette Fraîcheur
Up Next
3:07
Poland’s Golden Cheese Tradition
Up Next
3:20
Giving Back, One Basketball Court at a Time
Up Next
1:21
These Ancient Windmills Were Built Over 1,000 Years Ago
Up Next
2:46
Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
Up Next
3:46
Creating a Healthier World, One Medical Supply at a Time

Recommended Playlists

That’s So ’90s

10 videos | 29 min

Masters of Japanese Craft

19 videos | 58 min

Incredible India

3 videos | 7 min

Discovery

2 videos | 54 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN