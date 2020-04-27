Nesquik, Eggo and Toaster Strudel: The Origin of Breakfast Legends

Anyone else feeling nostalgic? We’re finding comfort in eating the breakfast food we loved as kids. And we’ve got yummy stories to share. First up, we’re serving the surprising origin story behind the powdered deliciousness that is Nesquik. Next, we’re chatting with an art director from “Stranger Things” about how the Netflix series literally gave new life to old-school Eggo waffles. And, lastly, we’re revealing the tasty truth behind the creation of Toaster Strudel. Spoiler alert: Gretchen Wieners’ dad did *not* invent this fruit-filled delight.