Delia’s Catalogs and ‘N Sync Posters: The Ultimate ‘90s Bedroom Decor

If you were growing up in the early '90s, stop for a moment to picture your bedroom. Do you see an inflatable chair? A Delia’s catalog on the end of the bed? Walls covered with posters of ’N Sync from J-14 magazine? We knew it. We’re reminiscing about decor, fashion and boy crushes with an architectural expert from MoMA, the cool Delia’s stylist we wish we knew when we were 12 and the editor from J-14 magazine who made sure our poster boys always looked their best.