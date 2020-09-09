Delia’s Catalogs and ‘N Sync Posters: The Ultimate ‘90s Bedroom Decor

2.Catching Up with Our ‘90s Boy Crushes, From “Lizzie McGuire” to “One on One”
3.The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat
4.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
5.If You Grew Up in the ‘90s, This Is What Sleepovers Were
6.Nesquik, Eggo and Toaster Strudel: The Origin of Breakfast Legends
7.Bagel Bites and Hot Pockets: The Origin of Your Favorite Frozen Snacks
8.A Portrait of the Puppet Master as a Young Man
9.L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
10.Remembering Christmas 2004 With ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘The Sims’
11.Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
12.We Found Lisa Frank!
13.‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
14.Remember When: Halloween in 1997
15.Remember When: A Weekend in 1993
16.The Brain Behind Pinky (And Other ‘90s Cartoon Classics)
17.Slime and Secrets With ‘Double Dare’ Host Marc Summers
18.Comic Sans: The Man Behind the World’s Most Contentious Font
19.The Iconic ‘Seinfeld’ Theme Song Was Totally Improvised
20.Secrets from the Creator of ‘Clarissa Explains It All’
21.'He's On Fire': The True Story Behind 'NBA Jam'
22.The (Spoiled) Secrets of TV's "Supermarket Sweep"
23.Farming Under the Sea
24.So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'
25.Must Love Bugs
If you were growing up in the early '90s, stop for a moment to picture your bedroom. Do you see an inflatable chair? A Delia’s catalog on the end of the bed? Walls covered with posters of ’N Sync from J-14 magazine? We knew it. We’re reminiscing about decor, fashion and boy crushes with an architectural expert from MoMA, the cool Delia’s stylist we wish we knew when we were 12 and the editor from J-14 magazine who made sure our poster boys always looked their best.
10 videos | 30 min
10 videos | 25 min
3 videos | 11 min
3 videos | 12 min