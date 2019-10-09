Remember When: Halloween in 1997

The year is 1997, it’s almost Halloween, and you’re trying to get into the spooky spirit. Jennifer Love Hewitt is starring in “I Know What You Did Last Summer!”, Universal Studios is scaring up fun in Hollywood with Halloween Horror Nights, and it seems like everyone is dressing up as Batman. When your nose isn’t buried in one of the “Goosebumps” books, you’re watching “Hocus Pocus” for the umpteenth time. And in those moments when you are feeling especially brave, you sneak a peek at those frightening illustrations in the “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” book everybody’s passing around. Curious about the guy who wrote those “Goosebumps” books? Find yourself wondering what happened to Billy Butcherson from “Hocus Pocus”? And what was the guy who illustrated “Scary Stories” thinking? We’re going back to the Halloween of our childhood for all the answers. Don’t be scared.



Feeling nostalgic? We’re going to wrap you up in a comfy blanket made of memories in our latest series, “Remember When.”