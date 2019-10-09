GBSLogoWithName
GBSLogoWithName
Remember When: Halloween in 1997

The year is 1997, it’s almost Halloween, and you’re trying to get into the spooky spirit. Jennifer Love Hewitt is starring in “I Know What You Did Last Summer!”, Universal Studios is scaring up fun in Hollywood with Halloween Horror Nights, and it seems like everyone is dressing up as Batman. When your nose isn’t buried in one of the “Goosebumps” books, you’re watching “Hocus Pocus” for the umpteenth time. And in those moments when you are feeling especially brave, you sneak a peek at those frightening illustrations in the “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” book everybody’s passing around. Curious about the guy who wrote those “Goosebumps” books? Find yourself wondering what happened to Billy Butcherson from “Hocus Pocus”? And what was the guy who illustrated “Scary Stories” thinking? We’re going back to the Halloween of our childhood for all the answers. Don’t be scared.

Feeling nostalgic? We’re going to wrap you up in a comfy blanket made of memories in our latest series, “Remember When.”

Still want more?

In the latest episode of Remember When, we look back at the terrifying illustrations in “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.” They still give us shivers.

The book series was re-released in 2011 with less scary illustrations done by Brett Helquist, who is known for illustrating “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

We’ve got samples from both versions below. Compare them for yourself.

Candy corn can do what?

Hey internet, you didn’t ask for this but…

We’re going to put the corn back in candy corn. Follow along, will ya?

Step 1. Make a circle with your unwanted candy corn

Step 2. Get your trusty hot glue gun and make a circle of glue on top

Step 3. Level up by adding another row of candy corns on top

STEP 4. REPEAT UNTIL YOUR HEART’S CONTENT, OR UNTIL YOU’VE COMPLETED AN ENTIRE COB

Now that’s what we call candy corn!

Things we used for this Halloween craft:

  • hot glue gun
  • hot glue gun glue
  • candy corn

