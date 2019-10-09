Remember When: Halloween in 1997

2.Sleep Paralysis: A Waking Nightmare
3.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
4.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
5.The Brain Behind Pinky (And Other ‘90s Cartoon Classics)
6.Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
7.So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'
8.Mending Memories at the Doll Hospital
9.Welcome To The 'Museum of Death'
10.Play On Words: Masks
11.Chasing the Northern Lights for a Living
12.The Sustainable and Empowering Bamboo Bikes of Ghana
13.Capturing Mountains in a Different Light
14.Deciphering the Dark Secrets of Codex Seraphinianus
15.35 Generations of Brewing Korea’s Hanega Vinegar
16.The Man, the Myth, the Cube
17.Dominican Republic: Los Haitises
18.An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting
19.Golden Eye: Meet the Striking Black Beauty Stick Insect
20.These Ancient Windmills Were Built Over 1,000 Years Ago
21.Fancy Some Chicken Pudding for Dessert?
22.This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
23.Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
24.Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
25.Adding a Dash of Sound to Your Meal
The year is 1997, it’s almost Halloween, and you’re trying to get into the spooky spirit. Jennifer Love Hewitt is starring in “I Know What You Did Last Summer!”, Universal Studios is scaring up fun in Hollywood with Halloween Horror Nights, and it seems like everyone is dressing up as Batman. When your nose isn’t buried in one of the “Goosebumps” books, you’re watching “Hocus Pocus” for the umpteenth time. And in those moments when you are feeling especially brave, you sneak a peek at those frightening illustrations in the “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” book everybody’s passing around. Curious about the guy who wrote those “Goosebumps” books? Find yourself wondering what happened to Billy Butcherson from “Hocus Pocus”? And what was the guy who illustrated “Scary Stories” thinking? We’re going back to the Halloween of our childhood for all the answers. Don’t be scared.
Feeling nostalgic? We’re going to wrap you up in a comfy blanket made of memories in our latest series, “Remember When.”
Still want more?
In the latest episode of Remember When, we look back at the terrifying illustrations in “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.” They still give us shivers.
The book series was re-released in 2011 with less scary illustrations done by Brett Helquist, who is known for illustrating “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”
We’ve got samples from both versions below. Compare them for yourself.
Candy corn can do what?
Hey internet, you didn’t ask for this but…
We’re going to put the corn back in candy corn. Follow along, will ya?
Step 1. Make a circle with your unwanted candy corn
Step 2. Get your trusty hot glue gun and make a circle of glue on top
Step 3. Level up by adding another row of candy corns on top
STEP 4. REPEAT UNTIL YOUR HEART’S CONTENT, OR UNTIL YOU’VE COMPLETED AN ENTIRE COB
Now that’s what we call candy corn!
Things we used for this Halloween craft:
10 videos | 29 min
9 videos | 23 min
5 videos | 17 min
1 video | 7 min