Remember When: School Lunch April 1996

The year is 1996. Bill Clinton is the president, Celine Dion’s “Because You Love Me” is blasting across every FM radio station, and you’re about to head to the cafeteria for lunch. So what do you have tucked away in that lunchbox? Maybe some Lunchables? A Mondo Fruit Squeezer? Don’t get us started on Dunkaroos. This is a love letter to the sugar and preservative-filled snacks of our childhood, and a few surprising stories behind some of your favorites. How did Mondo Fruit Squeezers get its iconic bottle cap design? What other names did they brainstorm for Lunchables? And how is famed Broadway and television actor John Cameron Mitchell involved in all this? Relive all the sweet, sweet memories with us.