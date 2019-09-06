GBSLogoWithName
Video
Remember When: School Lunch April 1996

The year is 1996. Bill Clinton is the president, Celine Dion’s “Because You Love Me” is blasting across every FM radio station, and you’re about to head to the cafeteria for lunch. So what do you have tucked away in that lunchbox? Maybe some Lunchables? A Mondo Fruit Squeezer? Don’t get us started on Dunkaroos. This is a love letter to the sugar and preservative-filled snacks of our childhood, and a few surprising stories behind some of your favorites. How did Mondo Fruit Squeezers get its iconic bottle cap design? What other names did they brainstorm for Lunchables? And how is famed Broadway and television actor John Cameron Mitchell involved in all this? Relive all the sweet, sweet memories with us.

Culture

Snacks That Came Back

Name something more nostalgic than these ’90s snacks . . . We dare you. While some of our favorite munchies wound up being discontinued, they eventually, miraculously, were brought back to life. And we couldn’t be more grateful.

While some of our favorite childhood snacks may no longer be available, like, Dunkaroos, per say, there could still be a way to enjoy them. We found and tested a recipe that is just as sweet and crunchy, which we think is pretty tasty. Try for yourselves!

How To Make Your Own Dunkaroos

18 Iconic ’90s Breakfast and Lunchbox Foods You Can Still Buy!

Being a kid in the ’90s meant LOTS of sugar and preservatives in every yummy bite. We’ve caught the ’90s nostalgia bug and are here to help you relive those sweet memories with this shoppable guide.

