Great Big Story
Video
Bagel Bites and Hot Pockets: The Origin of Your Favorite Frozen Snacks

Did your dream childhood snacks revolve around the freezer? Hot Pockets and Bagel Bites—who could resist the idea of pizza anytime? These frozen foods sustained us through childhood, through college and, to be honest, we’re still noshing on them now as adults. Which is why we had to find out who created these iconic snacks.

Join us as we learn the origin stories behind these iconic frozen foods, and more, in the latest installment of “Remember When...

