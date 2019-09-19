Women In Hollywood On Why Representation Matters, On and Off Screen

Everyone wants to present their best face to the world, especially actors. But that’s a challenge for people of color working in film and television, facing an industry that still struggles with proper representation. Celebrity makeup artist Lola Okanlowan has heard too many horror stories from actors who have shown up on set only to find that the makeup artist doesn’t have foundation that complements their skin tone. Tanya Saracho, creator of the Starz series “Vida,” and actor/producer/director/author Gabourey Sidibe, know that experience all too well. The trio talks frankly about their experiences as women of color in the industry and why representation is so important.



This Great Big Story was made by Sephora.