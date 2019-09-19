Women In Hollywood On Why Representation Matters, On and Off Screen

2.Becoming a Ballroom Icon
3.Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
4.Finding Home Through Ballroom
5.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
6.Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club
7.How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
8.The 14-Year-Old CEO
9.Ethiopia’s Tech Queen Is Educating the Next Generation
10.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
11.Message in a Flipbook: How Inmates Stay Connected to Family
12.The Most Famous Actor You’ve Never Seen
13.Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man
14.The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
15.Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team
16.How Native Americans Are Saving Vegetables from Extinction
17.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
18.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
19.The Ivy League of Auctioneering
20.This Florida Fruit Stand Sells Exotic, Tropical Fruits
21.Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
22.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
23.Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
24.Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
25.Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
Everyone wants to present their best face to the world, especially actors. But that’s a challenge for people of color working in film and television, facing an industry that still struggles with proper representation. Celebrity makeup artist Lola Okanlowan has heard too many horror stories from actors who have shown up on set only to find that the makeup artist doesn’t have foundation that complements their skin tone. Tanya Saracho, creator of the Starz series “Vida,” and actor/producer/director/author Gabourey Sidibe, know that experience all too well. The trio talks frankly about their experiences as women of color in the industry and why representation is so important.
This Great Big Story was made by Sephora.
17 videos | 47 min
4 videos | 15 min
9 videos | 32 min
1 video | 7 min