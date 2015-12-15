GBSLogoWithName
Respect Your (Giant) Elders: Can The Galapagos Giant Tortoise Come Back?

The Galapagos giant tortoise is the largest living species of tortoise and can live for over 100 years. Today they exist only on two remote archipelagos. This is the Galapagos tortoise.

Nature
