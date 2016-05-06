Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug

2.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
3.Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico
4.Fighting Fires, Doing Time: The Women’s Inmate Firefighting Crew
5.Fighting Food Waste on the Border
6.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
7.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
8.Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
9.A Slithering Serpent In Search Of Survival
10.Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation
11.Grooving With California’s Last Roller Rink Organist
12.This Dog Raises Baby Cheetahs (and Wallabies and Ocelots)
13.Keeping the Flame Alight With the Last of the Lampists
14.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
15.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
16.A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement
17.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
18.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
19.Transitioning as a Family
20.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
21.The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
22.All Hands On Deck—Dealing Aces With the Kings of Cardistry
23.Breaking Fast in California
24.Breaking Fast in Istanbul
25.A Brewing Tradition, Six Generations in the Making
Jannet Castanon and her mother Rosario Vargas Flores live only a few miles apart, but have been separated by the U.S.-Mexico Border for nine years. Castanon left Tijuana to move to San Diego with her husband where she is a legal U.S. resident awaiting a green card, and she hasn't seen her mother since she left. Mother and daughter finally had the opportunity to embrace for a few precious moments when the U.S. Border Patrol opened the border's steel fence for the third time in its history.
