Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
1:29

2.Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls

3.
Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico
2:52

3.Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico

4.
Fighting Fires, Doing Time: The Women’s Inmate Firefighting Crew
2:58

4.Fighting Fires, Doing Time: The Women’s Inmate Firefighting Crew

5.
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
2:47

5.Fighting Food Waste on the Border

6.
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
2:57

6.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards

7.
This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
1:15

7.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies

8.
Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
2:36

8.Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers

9.
A Slithering Serpent In Search Of Survival
1:23

9.A Slithering Serpent In Search Of Survival

10.
Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation
5:33

10.Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation

11.
Grooving With California’s Last Roller Rink Organist
2:19

11.Grooving With California’s Last Roller Rink Organist

12.
This Dog Raises Baby Cheetahs (and Wallabies and Ocelots)
2:04

12.This Dog Raises Baby Cheetahs (and Wallabies and Ocelots)

13.
Keeping the Flame Alight With the Last of the Lampists
2:52

13.Keeping the Flame Alight With the Last of the Lampists

14.
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
2:34

14.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream

15.
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
2:17

15.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada

16.
A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement
4:25

16.A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement

17.
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
2:06

17.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle

18.
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
2:50

18.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?

19.
Transitioning as a Family
2:29

19.Transitioning as a Family

20.
Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
2:27

20.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing

21.
The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
3:31

21.The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing

22.
All Hands On Deck—Dealing Aces With the Kings of Cardistry
3:15

22.All Hands On Deck—Dealing Aces With the Kings of Cardistry

23.
Breaking Fast in California
1:08

23.Breaking Fast in California

24.
Breaking Fast in Istanbul
1:08

24.Breaking Fast in Istanbul

25.
A Brewing Tradition, Six Generations in the Making
5:28

25.A Brewing Tradition, Six Generations in the Making

Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug

Jannet Castanon and her mother Rosario Vargas Flores live only a few miles apart, but have been separated by the U.S.-Mexico Border for nine years. Castanon left Tijuana to move to San Diego with her husband where she is a legal U.S. resident awaiting a green card, and she hasn't seen her mother since she left. Mother and daughter finally had the opportunity to embrace for a few precious moments when the U.S. Border Patrol opened the border's steel fence for the third time in its history.

Location

San Diego, CA, USA

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:29
Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
Up Next
2:52
Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico
Up Next
2:58
Fighting Fires, Doing Time: The Women’s Inmate Firefighting Crew
Up Next
2:47
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
Up Next
2:57
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
Up Next
1:15
This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
Up Next
2:36
Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
Up Next
1:23
A Slithering Serpent In Search Of Survival
Up Next
5:33
Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation
Up Next
2:19
Grooving With California’s Last Roller Rink Organist
Up Next
2:04
This Dog Raises Baby Cheetahs (and Wallabies and Ocelots)
Up Next
2:52
Keeping the Flame Alight With the Last of the Lampists
Up Next
2:34
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
Up Next
2:17
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
Up Next
4:25
A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement
Up Next
2:06
Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
Up Next
2:50
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
Up Next
2:29
Transitioning as a Family
Up Next
2:27
Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
Up Next
3:31
The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
Up Next
3:15
All Hands On Deck—Dealing Aces With the Kings of Cardistry
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in California
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in Istanbul
Up Next
5:28
A Brewing Tradition, Six Generations in the Making

Related Stories

Up Next
3:20
The Most Beautiful Fruits and Vegetables You’ve Never Seen
Up Next
2:16
Why the Mother of Mother's Day Hated Mother's Day
Up Next
2:22
Taking Back the Neighborhood with an Army of Moms
Up Next
1:22
The Story Behind Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy
Up Next
3:25
Building Beautiful Monsters
Up Next
3:55
Bringing Mole to Many
Up Next
3:14
Fighting Avalanches With World War II Cannons
Up Next
1:00
Mexico City: Huitaloche Quesadilla
Up Next
:55
Mexico City: Octopus Tostada
Up Next
:53
Mexico City: Tlacoyos
Up Next
1:24
Hanging Out With the Trapeze Artists of the Animal Kingdom
Up Next
1:14
The Giant Garter Snake May Be Venomous, but It Won’t Hurt You
Up Next
2:38
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
Up Next
3:54
This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
Up Next
3:09
How Seagulls and Scientists Made Strides for Pride
Up Next
3:12
For These Twins, Distance Is Only Relative
Up Next
3:33
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
Up Next
2:46
The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
Up Next
2:36
Mexico’s 600-Year-Old Dance of the Flying Men
Up Next
2:28
Preserving Prehistoric Lizards With the 'Iguanero'
Up Next
2:55
Meet the World’s First Milk Sommelier
Up Next
2:30
Riding (Horses) for Compton
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
4:00
The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
Up Next
3:41
There’s Something for Everyone at the World’s Largest Library

Recommended Playlists

We Love You, Mom!

6 videos | 25 min

In Pursuit Of

4 videos | 13 min

branded

The Vegas Less Traveled

3 videos | 10 min

Tackling Food Waste

9 videos | 29 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN