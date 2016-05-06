Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug

Jannet Castanon and her mother Rosario Vargas Flores live only a few miles apart, but have been separated by the U.S.-Mexico Border for nine years. Castanon left Tijuana to move to San Diego with her husband where she is a legal U.S. resident awaiting a green card, and she hasn't seen her mother since she left. Mother and daughter finally had the opportunity to embrace for a few precious moments when the U.S. Border Patrol opened the border's steel fence for the third time in its history.