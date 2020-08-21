Around the World In Seven Rice Dishes

2.Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
If you see rice as a mere side dish, you are missing out on some delicious meals. In the latest episode of “Around the World,” Great Big Story senior producer/resident foodie/excellent home cook Beryl Shereshewsky invites seven people in seven countries—from Mexico to Iran—to prepare rice-based dishes that are part of their nation’s culinary identity. After sampling Finland’s savory Karelian pie, Vietnam’s bánh tét lá cẩm rice cakes stuffed with salted duck egg and dried shrimp and all of the other delicious food featured, she is confident you’ll have a new appreciation for this simple grain.
──────────────────────────────────────────
VIETNAM
Bánh tét lá cẩm
──────────────────────────────────────────
MEXICO
Horchata
──────────────────────────────────────────
IRAN
Tahchin
──────────────────────────────────────────
SENEGAL
Thiébou dieune
──────────────────────────────────────────
FINLAND
Karelian Pastry
──────────────────────────────────────────
KOREA
Tteokbokki
──────────────────────────────────────────
PALESTINE
Maqlubeh
