What It’s Like to Ride a Kayak Over the Edge of a 134-Foot Waterfall

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Descend Through Waterfalls with These Daring Canyoneers | That’s Amazing
4:42

2.Descend Through Waterfalls with These Daring Canyoneers | That’s Amazing

3.
One Filmmaker’s Quest to Clean a River of Trash
26:48

3.One Filmmaker’s Quest to Clean a River of Trash

4.
Explore Georgia’s Martvili Canyon
2:52

4.Explore Georgia’s Martvili Canyon

5.
Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores
3:10

5.Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores

6.
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
2:23

6.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas

7.
Crossing the Atlantic by Kayak
2:38

7.Crossing the Atlantic by Kayak

8.
International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
2:15

8.International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages

9.
A Telescope So Powerful It Can See Into The Distant Past
2:44

9.A Telescope So Powerful It Can See Into The Distant Past

10.
Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
2:39

10.Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors

11.
The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
2:08

11.The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River

12.
Who Invented the Bicycle Kick?
2:40

12.Who Invented the Bicycle Kick?

13.
High in the Andes, the Devil's Lagoon Beckons
1:21

13.High in the Andes, the Devil's Lagoon Beckons

14.
Why the Mother of Mother's Day Hated Mother's Day
2:16

14.Why the Mother of Mother's Day Hated Mother's Day

15.
Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
2:22

15.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies

16.
Disney Meets Dalí at This Real-Life Wonderland
2:30

16.Disney Meets Dalí at This Real-Life Wonderland

17.
Bringing Medicine to the World’s Forgotten Corners
7:21

17.Bringing Medicine to the World’s Forgotten Corners

18.
Coffee in Sweden
1:00

18.Coffee in Sweden

19.
The Coolest Sport in the Desert: Playing Ice Hockey in Dubai
2:35

19.The Coolest Sport in the Desert: Playing Ice Hockey in Dubai

20.
How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit
11:42

20.How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit

21.
Inking Her Own Story
5:12

21.Inking Her Own Story

22.
Being Human With the Dog Photographer
3:28

22.Being Human With the Dog Photographer

23.
Owning My Tourette's Through Acting
1:46

23.Owning My Tourette's Through Acting

24.
Turning Toxins Into Art | 'That's Amazing'
4:52

24.Turning Toxins Into Art | 'That's Amazing'

25.
California’s Homecoming Project Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Come Home
4:08

25.California’s Homecoming Project Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Come Home

What It’s Like to Ride a Kayak Over the Edge of a 134-Foot Waterfall

Dane Jackson takes kayaking to extremes. The professional whitewater kayaker has won freestyle and racing events all over the world. But there’s no thrill quite like dropping over the edge of a waterfall as massive as the Salto del Maule in Chile. Watching him descend the 134-foot drop will take your breath away.

Sports & Action
Adventures

Location

Salto del Maule, Chile

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
4:42
Descend Through Waterfalls with These Daring Canyoneers | That’s Amazing
One Filmmaker’s Quest to Clean a River of Trash
Up Next
26:48
One Filmmaker’s Quest to Clean a River of Trash
Explore Georgia’s Martvili Canyon
Up Next
2:52
Explore Georgia’s Martvili Canyon
Up Next
3:10
Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores
Up Next
2:23
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
Up Next
2:38
Crossing the Atlantic by Kayak
Up Next
2:15
International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
Up Next
2:44
A Telescope So Powerful It Can See Into The Distant Past
Up Next
2:39
Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
Up Next
2:08
The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
Up Next
2:40
Who Invented the Bicycle Kick?
Up Next
1:21
High in the Andes, the Devil's Lagoon Beckons
Up Next
2:16
Why the Mother of Mother's Day Hated Mother's Day
Up Next
2:22
Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
Up Next
2:30
Disney Meets Dalí at This Real-Life Wonderland
Up Next
7:21
Bringing Medicine to the World’s Forgotten Corners
coffee, cheese, cheese coffee, sweden, around the world, traditions, old school
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Sweden
Up Next
2:35
The Coolest Sport in the Desert: Playing Ice Hockey in Dubai
Up Next
11:42
How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Up Next
3:28
Being Human With the Dog Photographer
Up Next
1:46
Owning My Tourette's Through Acting
Up Next
4:52
Turning Toxins Into Art | 'That's Amazing'
The Homecoming Project: Helping Former Prisoners Find New Homes
Up Next
4:08
California’s Homecoming Project Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Come Home

Related Stories

Up Next
2:31
Chopped Cheese: The Real New Yorker’s Sandwich
Up Next
2:50
Creating Exquisite Kimonos Dipped in Mud
Up Next
2:11
Where Hoop Dreams Are Handmade
Up Next
2:11
A Woodland Cabin Fit for the Skies
Up Next
2:22
The Journey to Japan’s Most Remote Ramen Shop
Up Next
2:14
Dr. Adventure Is Building The Bionic Human
Up Next
3:04
The Mobile Veterinary Team Saving Kenya’s Wild Animals
Up Next
2:37
Explore the Majestic Sandstone of Vermilion Cliffs
Up Next
00:43
Journey Through the Capitals of Swords, Scents and More | Trailer for Our Latest Series
Up Next
2:51
The Grandmas Leading Africa’s Solar Revolution
Up Next
3:29
Taste Hawaii’s Famous Mochi
Up Next
6:33
The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
How a 14-Year-Old Is Fighting Food Insecurity With Cupcakes
Up Next
2:58
How a 14-Year-Old Is Fighting Food Insecurity With Cupcakes
Up Next
3:15
Tourists Help Discover New Species in Peru’s Rainforest
Up Next
1:23
Float Through Japan’s Floral Fairytale Wonderland
Up Next
2:39
In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years
Up Next
3:36
Sleep Paralysis: A Waking Nightmare
Katskhi Pillar: Georgia’s Monastery in the Sky
Up Next
1:31
Georgia’s Katskhi Pillar Is a Monastery in the Sky
Up Next
1:05
The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Mazamorra Morada
Up Next
2:26
This Plus-Size Model Loves What His Body Can Do
Up Next
2:12
The 100% Real, No BS, Absolutely Honest and True Story Behind Snake Oil
Up Next
3:11
The Man Making Hasidic Music Pop
Up Next
2:45
This Lowriding Reina Reigns Supreme
Up Next
7:43
The Fight to Save the Everglades

Recommended Playlists

Let the Madness Begin

8 videos | 19 min

A Great Big Decade

3 videos | 12 min

The Global Energy Challenge

4 videos | 14 min

Masters of Japanese Craft

22 videos | 68 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:20
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
Up Next
3:27
The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
Up Next
3:18
The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
Up Next
3:57
The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
2:31
The Sweetest Market in the World
Up Next
3:18
Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
Up Next
1:33
Walk 'Til You Drop: The Story Behind Sports Betting
Up Next
7:20
These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:03
The Father-Son Duo Getting a Second Wind
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
2:24
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
2:34
What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees
Up Next
1:12
The Story Behind The 'I Love Mom' Tattoo
Up Next
3:41
Summiting Mountains Without Sight
Up Next
5:06
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
Up Next
2:18
Try To Stop Me: Designer Denim Fit For Wheelchairs
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
2:16
Meet Kenya’s Only Ice Hockey Team
Up Next
2:48
The Secret Behind the World’s Best Green Tea
Up Next
3:14
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:28
The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN