What It’s Like to Ride a Kayak Over the Edge of a 134-Foot Waterfall

Dane Jackson takes kayaking to extremes. The professional whitewater kayaker has won freestyle and racing events all over the world. But there’s no thrill quite like dropping over the edge of a waterfall as massive as the Salto del Maule in Chile. Watching him descend the 134-foot drop will take your breath away.