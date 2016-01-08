Riding Silk: Swimming with Horses in Jamaica

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
4:45

2.Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive

3.
A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery
2:51

3.A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery

4.
The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons
3:15

4.The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons

5.
How Equine Therapy Helps Veterans Cope With PTSD
4:14

5.How Equine Therapy Helps Veterans Cope With PTSD

6.
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
3:14

6.Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming

7.
These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing
7:20

7.These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing

8.
TriForce: Taking on the Final Boss
4:53

8.TriForce: Taking on the Final Boss

9.
Pioneering Our Planet’s Cutting Edge
41:01

9.Pioneering Our Planet’s Cutting Edge

10.
The Last Carousel Craftsmen
1:59

10.The Last Carousel Craftsmen

11.
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
2:39

11.Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served

12.
Walking (and Sandboarding) the Dunes of Baní
1:00

12.Walking (and Sandboarding) the Dunes of Baní

13.
The Underwater Indiana Jones Preserving Our Past
2:48

13.The Underwater Indiana Jones Preserving Our Past

14.
Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
2:48

14.Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA

15.
The Endurance Horse Rider of Dubai
2:33

15.The Endurance Horse Rider of Dubai

16.
The Paralyzed Jockey Who’s Still in the Race
2:22

16.The Paralyzed Jockey Who’s Still in the Race

17.
Get Pulled on Skis by a Horse (Seriously)
2:40

17.Get Pulled on Skis by a Horse (Seriously)

18.
Dive into This Museum Under the Waves
1:25

18.Dive into This Museum Under the Waves

19.
Why These Camels Swim in the Sea
2:37

19.Why These Camels Swim in the Sea

20.
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
1:18

20.Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks

21.
The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning
2:15

21.The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning

22.
Back in the Saddle: A Paralyzed Rider's Mission to Become World Champion
3:30

22.Back in the Saddle: A Paralyzed Rider's Mission to Become World Champion

23.
It’s Hockey, But Underwater
02:14

23.It’s Hockey, But Underwater

24.
Riding (Horses) for Compton
2:30

24.Riding (Horses) for Compton

25.
The Last of the French Cowboys
2:05

25.The Last of the French Cowboys

Riding Silk: Swimming with Horses in Jamaica

Most of the time, riding horses means taking up the reins, holding on tight and feeling the power of the hooves hitting the ground. But what if you could float through tropical waters alongside them instead? Take a magical journey to Montego Bay, Jamaica, to swim with our equine friends. A Great Big Story by filmmakers Jungles In Paris.

Location

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
4:45
Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
Up Next
2:51
A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery
Up Next
3:15
The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons
How Equine Therapy Helps Veterans Cope With PTSD
Up Next
4:14
How Equine Therapy Helps Veterans Cope With PTSD
Up Next
3:14
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
Up Next
7:20
These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing
Up Next
4:53
TriForce: Taking on the Final Boss
Up Next
41:01
Pioneering Our Planet’s Cutting Edge
Up Next
1:59
The Last Carousel Craftsmen
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
Up Next
2:39
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
sand dunes, Dominican Republic, Bani, Caribbean, sandboard, sand, ocean
Up Next
1:00
Walking (and Sandboarding) the Dunes of Baní
Up Next
2:48
The Underwater Indiana Jones Preserving Our Past
Up Next
2:48
Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
Up Next
2:33
The Endurance Horse Rider of Dubai
Up Next
2:22
The Paralyzed Jockey Who’s Still in the Race
Up Next
2:40
Get Pulled on Skis by a Horse (Seriously)
Up Next
1:25
Dive into This Museum Under the Waves
Up Next
2:37
Why These Camels Swim in the Sea
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
2:15
The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning
Up Next
3:30
Back in the Saddle: A Paralyzed Rider's Mission to Become World Champion
Up Next
02:14
It’s Hockey, But Underwater
Up Next
2:30
Riding (Horses) for Compton
Up Next
2:05
The Last of the French Cowboys

Related Stories

Up Next
2:39
In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years
Up Next
2:25
A Blind Horse and His Best Friend
Up Next
4:42
TriForce: Behind the Making of a Champion
Up Next
2:36
Training With a World-Class Speed Skater
Up Next
2:37
The Origin of the Hip-Hop Air Horn
Up Next
2:41
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Up Next
3:01
The School Where Samurai Learn the Trade
Up Next
3:21
Searching for Sacred Fruit in Italy
Up Next
2:10
Learning the Ropes With a Family of Alaskan Bell Ringers
Up Next
1:57
The Inventor of Cruise Control Couldn’t See
Up Next
2:54
In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
2:23
The Rebellious Origin of the Video Game Easter Egg
Up Next
2:52
A Big (Apple) Passion Project: Illustrating New York City’s Subway Stations
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
1:52
The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
Up Next
2:32
The Last of Switzerland’s Cowbell Makers
legal, wig, judge
Up Next
3:11
Making Legal Wigs for British Courts
Up Next
2:52
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
india, boat, river, snake boat
Up Next
3:05
Crafting India’s 120-Foot-Long Snake Boats
Up Next
6:51
Braving the Tides for Goose Barnacles on Spain’s Rocky Coast
Up Next
5:15
Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
Up Next
4:17
One Artist’s Audacious Pursuit of Traditional Korean Hanji
Up Next
2:34
Burning Paper Food and Clothes for the Afterlife
Up Next
2:31
A Dyeing Tradition

Recommended Playlists

Into the Wild

6 videos | 16 min

Barrier-Breaking Women

14 videos | 43 min

Explore Azerbaijan

2 videos | 5 min

Move & Improve

4 videos | 13 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN