The Ring-Tailed Lemur Fights Off Deforestation

This is Teres, a ring-tailed lemur. He is quite the character. An emblem of Madagascar, these black and white ring-tailed primates are more social than most lemurs, with as many as 24 members in a group. When traveling together, they keep their tails in the air to make sure no one gets lost. Unfortunately, the habitats they call home are being rapidly destroyed. Deforestation and hunting are having major impacts on their populations. This is the ring-tailed lemur.