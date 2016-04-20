The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai

2.Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club
3.Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
4.Running Backwards, Moving Forward
5.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
6.Teaching Math Lessons in the Sky
7.The Female Falconers Finding Their Wings
8.Skating for the Culture
9.The Lunch Club Making High School More Inclusive
10.The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons
11.The Family That Stacks Together
12.Rudy Goes Robotic: Engineering a New Age of Football
13.Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves
14.Real Life ‘Westworld’: Creating Lifelike Synthetic Human Cadavers
15.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
16.Diving Past Boundaries: Scuba as Therapy
17.Creating a Supercar from Scratch
18.Becoming King of the Lionfish to Save the Ocean
19.How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido
20.Racing Australia’s Backwaters in a Dinghy
21.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
22.Surviving the Race From Hell
23.Flying Off Mountains With an Olympic Ski Jumper
24.Cows Dig Jazz
25.Protecting the Future of Florida's Sea Turtles | That's Amazing
For much of the 20th century, jai alai dominated the Miami sports scene, attracting crowds as large as 15,000. Today, the sport is barely hanging on in America. So what happened? Well, it’s a wild story, one involving gangs, organized crime and murder. We caught up with decorated jai alai athletes Benny Bueno and Leon Shepard to get the scoop on the meteoric rise and subsequent fall of America’s forgotten sport.
