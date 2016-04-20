GBSLogoWithName
Video
The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai

For much of the 20th century, jai alai dominated the Miami sports scene, attracting crowds as large as 15,000. Today, the sport is barely hanging on in America. So what happened? Well, it’s a wild story, one involving gangs, organized crime and murder. We caught up with decorated jai alai athletes Benny Bueno and Leon Shepard to get the scoop on the meteoric rise and subsequent fall of America’s forgotten sport.

Sports & Action

Location

Dania Beach, FL, USA

Full Map

