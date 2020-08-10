This Lightweight Robotic Hand Is a Smart Rehabilitation Device

2.A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian
3.The Flying Farmer
4.From Singapore to Seattle, Finding Common Grounds
5.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
6.This Indoor Skydiver Is Defying Gravity and Expectations
7.A Travel Writer Shares Three Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Rewarding
8.Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
9.Making Waves and Breaking Barriers
10.Coloring the Streets of Singapore
11.How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
12.The Lone Man Building a Cathedral By Hand
13.In Prison, Music Can Set You Free
14.Supertree Grove: A Green Oasis in an Urban Jungle
15.Rudy Goes Robotic: Engineering a New Age of Football
16.In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
17.Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
18.Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
19.Hand Job: Wild Tales from Professional Hand Models
20.Training With a World-Class Speed Skater
21.Simmering Soup for 45 Years
22.Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It’s Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space
23.This Rare ‘Caviar’ Comes From the World’s Most Expensive Lemons
24.I Can’t Taste Anything
25.Shalom Japan: Japanese and Jewish Cuisines Merge at this Brooklyn Restaurant
A new rehabilitative tool can help restore function to people with injuries and neurological conditions affecting their hands. The device is called the EsoGLOVE, and it’s a robotic hand engineered to help people get a grip. Jane Wang, co-founder and CEO of Singapore’s ROCESO
Technologies, demonstrates how the soft, lightweight, computer-assisted glove guides fingers and thumbs to perform everyday tasks. Aging populations are a key challenge for many economies and technologies like the EsoGLOVE can be lifechanging.
NOTE: This story was filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Great Big Story encourages everyone to stay safe and continue to social distance.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Singapore Tourism Board, Enterprise Singapore, and the Singapore Economic Development Board.
Location
SingaporeFull Map
8 videos | 19 min
4 videos | 10 min
8 videos | 22 min
5 videos | 15 min