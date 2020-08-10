This Lightweight Robotic Hand Is a Smart Rehabilitation Device

A new rehabilitative tool can help restore function to people with injuries and neurological conditions affecting their hands. The device is called the EsoGLOVE, and it’s a robotic hand engineered to help people get a grip. Jane Wang, co-founder and CEO of Singapore’s ROCESO Technologies, demonstrates how the soft, lightweight, computer-assisted glove guides fingers and thumbs to perform everyday tasks. Aging populations are a key challenge for many economies and technologies like the EsoGLOVE can be lifechanging.



NOTE: This story was filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Great Big Story encourages everyone to stay safe and continue to social distance.



This Great Big Story was made possible by Singapore Tourism Board, Enterprise Singapore, and the Singapore Economic Development Board.