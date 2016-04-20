Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band

2.In Prison, Music Can Set You Free
3.Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
4.That Time Ray Charles Beat Willie Nelson in Chess
5.Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
6.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
7.How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
8.Playing Against Type: The Typewriter Orchestra
9.In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
10.That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees
11.How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
12.Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
13.This Self-Taught Violinist Has an Ear for the Experimental
14.This Group Uses Science to Make Music
15.Transitioning To Freedom
16.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
17.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
18.How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
19.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
20.The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
21. China’s Best Leaf Musician
22.The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
23.Bringing Mole to Many
24.The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
25.Sculpting an Orchestra From Ice
Perl is an all-woman Hasidic rock band that performs exclusively for female audiences. The Brooklyn-based indie trio, led by singer Perl Wolfe, believes women deserve a "space to rock out." And why not? If their shows are anything to go by, Perl is creating a positive and empowering environment for women.
