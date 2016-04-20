GBSLogoWithName
Video
Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band

Perl is an all-woman Hasidic rock band that performs exclusively for female audiences. The Brooklyn-based indie trio, led by singer Perl Wolfe, believes women deserve a "space to rock out." And why not? If their shows are anything to go by, Perl is creating a positive and empowering environment for women.

Profiles
Offbeat & Fun
Culture

Location

Brooklyn, NY, USA

