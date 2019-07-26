Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History

2.This Surgeon Has Restored Sight to 130,000 of Nepal’s Blind
3.In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
4.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
5.The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
6.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
7.The Ghost Army That Helped Defeat Hitler
8.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
9.The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
10.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
11.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
12.A Love to the Moon and Back
13.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
14.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
15.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
16.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
17.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
18.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
19. Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
20.The Last Mermaids of Jeju
21.A Conversation with an Interabled Couple on Life and Love
22.The Teenager Schooling World Leaders on Climate Change
23.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
24.The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
25.This Is Latin America’s First Primarily Transgender School
26.Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
Chances are you’ve seen Romero Britto’s joyful, colorful works of art even if you don’t know him by name. He’s the most licensed artist in history, and his art is everywhere. Exhibited in museums, train stations and hotels. Featured at sporting events like the Super Bowl and the FIFA World Cup. Displayed on vodka bottles, luggage, sneakers, watches and even bananas. The artist has come a long way from his humble roots in Brazil. We visit Britto at his Miami studio to learn more about his process and why he makes his art available for everyone.
Location
Miami, FloridaFull Map
10 videos | 30 min
10 videos | 31 min
1 video | 4 min
3 videos | 9 min