Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History

Chances are you’ve seen Romero Britto’s joyful, colorful works of art even if you don’t know him by name. He’s the most licensed artist in history, and his art is everywhere. Exhibited in museums, train stations and hotels. Featured at sporting events like the Super Bowl and the FIFA World Cup. Displayed on vodka bottles, luggage, sneakers, watches and even bananas. The artist has come a long way from his humble roots in Brazil. We visit Britto at his Miami studio to learn more about his process and why he makes his art available for everyone.

Profiles
Offbeat & Fun

Location

Miami, Florida

