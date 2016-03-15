A Slithering Serpent In Search Of Survival

The Rowley's palm pit viper is as dangerous as it is rare. A bite won't kill you, but no specific antidote exists. The snake can only be found only on three isolated mountains in the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Chiapas. Brilliant green and slender, these vipers will spend most of their lives in trees. But deforestation and the pet trade are perilous threats for this rare animal. This is the Rowley’s palm pit viper.