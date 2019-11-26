Running to End Homelessness in New York City

2.Surviving the Race from Hell
3.Warming the Feet (and Hearts) of Canada’s Homeless
4.Helping to End Homelessness Through Running
5.How One Man Used Running to Overcome Homelessness
6.For 27-Time Hopi High Cross-Country Champs, Running Is Tradition
7.All Aboard the Lifeline Express
8.Running Backwards, Moving Forward
9.Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner
10.Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet
11.A School to Nurture LA’s Homeless Youth
12.Street Corner Symphonies
13.In Denver, Fighting Homelessness at the Library
14.The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him
15.The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons
16.What It Takes to Be the World’s Fastest Marathon Runner
17.A Man, A Van, A Plan: Albuquerque’s Fight Against Homelessness
18.The Man Behind the Most Grueling Footrace on Earth
19.Building a Home Without Walls, One Girl Scout at a Time
20.Running With Epilepsy
21.What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees
22.Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
23.The Ivy League of Auctioneering
24.Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
25.Japan’s Yamabushi Monks Endure Tough Training in the Mountains
Three mornings a week, rain or shine, Back on My Feet members and volunteers gather before sunrise. Erica is one of the group’s volunteer morning run leaders. Back on My Feet is a national organization that incorporates running into its training and employment program, with a goal to end homelessness in 13 major cities in the United States. Erica is giving back by running with people who are working hard to get their lives together. For her, it’s a win-win because she is getting so much in return. Erica was relatively new to running a few years ago, but today, she runs marathons. She thanks the people she is helping through Back on My Feet for helping to propel her to achieve her goals. “We’re all equals,” she says. “We’re all teammates.”
This Great Big Story is by ASICS.
