GBSLogoWithName
Running to End Homelessness in New York City

Three mornings a week, rain or shine, Back on My Feet members and volunteers gather before sunrise. Erica is one of the group’s volunteer morning run leaders. Back on My Feet is a national organization that incorporates running into its training and employment program, with a goal to end homelessness in 13 major cities in the United States. Erica is giving back by running with people who are working hard to get their lives together. For her, it’s a win-win because she is getting so much in return. Erica was relatively new to running a few years ago, but today, she runs marathons. She thanks the people she is helping through Back on My Feet for helping to propel her to achieve her goals. “We’re all equals,” she says. “We’re all teammates.”

This Great Big Story is by ASICS.

Profiles
Sports & Action

Location

New York City, New York

