How One Man Used Running to Overcome Homelessness

Running can change everything: not just your fitness level and your emotional state, but the way you see yourself. More than a physical pursuit, it’s crucial to maintaining a sound mind and a sound body. When you’re at your lowest, it can remind you that small steps add up to miles. That’s the philosophy powering Back On My Feet, an organization that uses running to end homelessness and support the formerly homeless. For Kevin, running was a way to combat depression and anxiety, and with the guided runs and extensive support of Back on My Feet, he was able to overcome homelessness too.



This Great Big Story was made by ASICS.