Searching for Sacred Fruit in Italy

Italian farmer Michele Cirelli might just grow the most sought-after fruit in the world. He grows citrons, called etrog in Hebrew, a delicate fruit that is an important symbol in the Jewish celebration of Sukkot every autumn. But he doesn’t grow your average citrus fruit. Nestled amid the mountains of Calabria, Italy, Michele’s farm has the perfect climate to grow citron, and his family’s 60-year tradition of growing this special fruit yields perfectly sized, blemish-free etrogs year after year. That’s why Rabbis travel from all over the world to harvest his flawless, sacred citrus fruit.



This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.