Great Big Story
Video
Wriggle Your Way Into Hanoi’s Sandworm Omelet

You’ve probably eaten omelets full of cheese, veggies and meat. But how about sandworms? Don’t knock it till you try it. Le Le Hang makes and sells crispy sandworm omelets at her restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam. Le Le, who learned how to make them from her grandmother, shares her tasty recipe with us.

Food & Drink

Location

Hanoi, Vietnam

