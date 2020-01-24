Wriggle Your Way Into Hanoi’s Sandworm Omelet

2.Harvesting the World’s Most Expensive Caviar
3.Around the World In Seven Rice Dishes
4.What Breakfast Is Like Around the World
5.How Noodles Are Made Around the World
6.The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
7.Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines
8.Trying China’s Century Egg, a 500-Year-Old Delicacy
9.Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
10.The Best Street Food Finds in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
11.Learning to Cook From Grandmas Around the World
12.Hanging Out With the Trapeze Artists of the Animal Kingdom
13.Coffee in Vietnam
14.Making Nepal’s Chhurpi, the Hardest Cheese in the World
15.Seoul: Breakfast Sandwich
16.Lima: Pan Con Pejerrey
17.This Book Has Served Up Delicious Fare for Centuries
18.Searching for Answers on Blood Road
19.Japan’s King of Carp Breeds Mega Expensive Koi Fish
20.A Tiny Tortoise That Needs a Big Hand: The Spider Tortoise
21.Paralyzed Cyclist Rides on Toward One Million Miles
22.The Concrete Cowboys of Philadelphia
23.How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
24.Building Extraordinary Pianos
25.Catching Up with Our ‘90s Boy Crushes, From “Lizzie McGuire” to “One on One”
You’ve probably eaten omelets full of cheese, veggies and meat. But how about sandworms? Don’t knock it till you try it. Le Le Hang makes and sells crispy sandworm omelets at her restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam. Le Le, who learned how to make them from her grandmother, shares her tasty recipe with us.
Location
Hanoi, VietnamFull Map
10 videos | 26 min
4 videos | 11 min
4 videos | 13 min
2 videos | 5 min