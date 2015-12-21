GBSLogoWithName
Video
Santa Claus Is a Real Person (And He Lives on Long Island)

We caught up with the real-life Santa Claus. That’s right. Turns out old Father Christmas is a real guy who legally changed his name to Santa Claus. Santa actually lives on Long Island, N.Y., owns a barbecue company called Santa’s BBQ and has been St. Nick for more than 20 years.

Location

Long Island, New York, USA

Full Map
