GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Why the Sauna Scene in Lapland Is the Hottest in the World

If you live in Lapland, you likely have a sauna. Pretty much everybody has a sauna in the northernmost region of Finland. People build their homes around them. And why not? It’s freaking cold up there, and saunas are warm, cozy and relaxing. We venture to Lapland to explore the hottest sauna scene in the world.

Culture

Location

Lapland, Finland

