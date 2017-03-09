Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department

2.Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
3.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
4.Keeping the Ancient Craft of Tin Embroidery Alive
5.Bodybuilding With One Arm and No Legs
6.Bodybuilding at 80
7.God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
8.Little League Baseball Transforms America’s Most Dangerous City
9.How Marilyn Monroe Inspired the Creation of ‘Twin Peaks’
10.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
11.Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
12.Fighting Food Waste on the Border
13.Coffee in Mexico
14.Warriors of Hula
15.Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate
16.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
17.Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years
18.‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
19.In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
20.The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
21.Love and Monsters
22.Welcome to The Town With 58 Letters on Its Name
23.Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum
24.So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'
25.The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins
Like most superheroes, Moises Vazquez prefers to keep his identity hidden—however, unlike most other costumed crusaders, you can find Vazquez in the front of a classroom. The 27-year-old, who dresses up as Spider-Man for his classes, teaches science at the Autonomous University in Mexico City. He was inspired to don the costume after reading an issue of "The Amazing Spider-Man" comic, in which the web-slinger fills in as a substitute teacher. Vazquez's initial intention was to lighten the mood in his classes, and while there were mixed reactions at first, he soon noticed more relaxed and focused students. As Ben Parker says, "with great power comes great responsibility." Vazquez certainly uses both of his for good.
