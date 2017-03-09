GBSLogoWithName
Video
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department

Like most superheroes, Moises Vazquez prefers to keep his identity hidden—however, unlike most other costumed crusaders, you can find Vazquez in the front of a classroom. The 27-year-old, who dresses up as Spider-Man for his classes, teaches science at the Autonomous University in Mexico City. He was inspired to don the costume after reading an issue of "The Amazing Spider-Man" comic, in which the web-slinger fills in as a substitute teacher. Vazquez's initial intention was to lighten the mood in his classes, and while there were mixed reactions at first, he soon noticed more relaxed and focused students. As Ben Parker says, "with great power comes great responsibility." Vazquez certainly uses both of his for good.

Offbeat & Fun
Culture
Profiles

Location

Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Full Map
