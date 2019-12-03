Schaller & Weber is New York City’s Iconic Old School Butcher Shop

2.Reclaiming Native American Art
There aren’t a lot of old-school butcher shops left in New York City these days. But Schaller & Weber has been a fixture on the Upper East Side of Manhattan for more than 80 years. Jeremy Schaller is the third-generation owner of the business founded by his grandfather in 1937. The shop specializes in sausages and charcuterie and also sells cheese, chocolate, beer and wine imported from Germany and Austria.
Welcome to the New York City edition of our newest series, “City Roots.” We’re going old school in the city that never sleeps. Join us in paying homage to the New York institutions that have stood the test of time.
