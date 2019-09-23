Meet the Teenagers Striking With Greta Thunberg for Climate Justice

On September 20, 2019, millions of young people around the world skipped school to take part in the Global Climate Strike, organized by teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg. They sent a powerful message to world leaders attending the United Nations Climate Action Summit—we need to take action to combat climate change, and we need to do it now. We followed three teenagers as they prepped to join the march for climate justice in New York City—16-year-old Sophie Anderson, 17-year-old Kiana Low and 15-year-old Alessandro Dal Bon. This is what it was like to march that day.