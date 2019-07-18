Explaining the Science of Soil

They say you are what you eat. This applies to cows, too. Which is why Horizon Organic dairy farmer, Cody Turner is all about biodiversity. He plants a variety of grasses and legumes in the pasture at his family farm and carefully tends his soil to ensure it is full of nutrients. Turner also wants his cows to enjoy what they are eating. “They’ve got likes and dislikes,” he says. And they let him know by, well, mooing, of course. See and hear for yourself on a visit to Magic Valley Organic Dairy in Gooding, Idaho.



This Great Big Story was made by Horizon Organic.