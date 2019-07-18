Explaining the Science of Soil

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
3:59

2.The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes

3.
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
1:18

3.Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks

4.
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
3:02

4.Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert

5.
A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
1:08

5.A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet

6.
Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature
3:34

6.Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature

7.
How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
8:10

7.How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea

8.
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
2:20

8.The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi

9.
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
1:21

9.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books

10.
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
3:14

10.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá

11.
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
5:40

11.Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau

12.
Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
2:03

12.Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady

13.
Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan
1:45

13.Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan

14.
Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time
2:08

14.Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time

15.
Photographing Liquid Mountains
6:01

15.Photographing Liquid Mountains

16.
The Volcano That Burns Blue
1:34

16.The Volcano That Burns Blue

17.
Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
3:31

17.Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?

18.
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
1:56

18.The Mystery of Rabbit Island

19.
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
3:38

19.Decoding a Dog’s Brain

20.
Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles
5:04

20.Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles

21.
The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
2:41

21.The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy

22.
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
2:35

22.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps

23.
Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly
1:28

23.Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly

24.
This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
1:13

24.This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species

25.
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
2:47

25.For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival

26.
Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital
2:40

26.Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital

Explaining the Science of Soil

branded

They say you are what you eat. This applies to cows, too. Which is why Horizon Organic dairy farmer, Cody Turner is all about biodiversity. He plants a variety of grasses and legumes in the pasture at his family farm and carefully tends his soil to ensure it is full of nutrients. Turner also wants his cows to enjoy what they are eating. “They’ve got likes and dislikes,” he says. And they let him know by, well, mooing, of course. See and hear for yourself on a visit to Magic Valley Organic Dairy in Gooding, Idaho.

This Great Big Story was made by Horizon Organic.

Nature
Food & Drink
Tech & Science

Location

Gooding, Idaho

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:59
The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
3:02
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
Up Next
1:08
A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
Up Next
3:34
Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature
Up Next
8:10
How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
2:03
Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
Up Next
1:45
Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan
Up Next
2:08
Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time
Up Next
6:01
Photographing Liquid Mountains
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
3:31
Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
Up Next
1:56
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
5:04
Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles
Up Next
2:41
The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
1:28
Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly
Up Next
1:13
This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
Up Next
2:47
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
Up Next
2:40
Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital
Related Stories
Up Next
3:21
This Group Uses Science to Make Music
Up Next
3:00
How Bill Nye the Science Guy Got Into the Rap Game (Sort Of)
Up Next
11:42
How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit
Up Next
3:16
How Alan Alda Is Helping Scientists Translate Jargon
Up Next
3:11
The Secret Service’s Forensic Ink-vestigators
Up Next
3:43
Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
Up Next
4:12
The Architect Powering Up Puerto Rico
Up Next
2:23
The Traveling Telescope Inspiring Africa’s Next Astronomers
Up Next
2:41
Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor
Up Next
2:51
Why We Dunk Cookies in Milk
Up Next
5:04
This Accidental Snow Guardian Tracked Snowfall for 40 Winters
Up Next
6:55
These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
3:09
How Two Astronomers Accidentally Discovered the Big Bang
Up Next
2:50
How Sea Lions Are Inspiring the Future of Underwater Transport
Up Next
2:24
This Backward Snail Just Wants to Find Love
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
Up Next
1:53
The Ocularist: Restoring Windows to the Soul
Up Next
2:50
The Future of Farming Is Underwater
Up Next
2:27
The Man of 1,000 Insect Stings
Up Next
2:22
The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing
Up Next
41:06
Exploring Nature's Highs and Lows
Up Next
2:01
Engineering the Most Annoying Sound Ever
Up Next
3:27
Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:14
Discovering Life Under Antarctica’s Ice
Up Next
2:37
The Surfboard Fin That's Saving the Ocean

Recommended Playlists

Making Better Food and Food Better

2 videos | 6 min

The Movies: Then and Now

19 videos | 48 min

Under the Sea

10 videos | 29 min

Seen & Heard

5 videos | 16 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:59
The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
3:02
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
Up Next
1:08
A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
Up Next
3:34
Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature
Up Next
8:10
How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
2:03
Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
Up Next
1:45
Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan
Up Next
2:08
Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time
Up Next
6:01
Photographing Liquid Mountains
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
3:31
Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
Up Next
1:56
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
5:04
Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles
Up Next
2:41
The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
1:28
Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly
Up Next
1:13
This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
Up Next
2:47
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
Up Next
2:40
Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN