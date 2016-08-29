Diving Past Boundaries: Scuba as Therapy

2.Cows Dig Jazz
3.The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
4.ASMR as Anxiety Relief
5.Aging Wine at the Bottom of the Sea
6.An Underwater City for the Dead
7.Miami: Matcha Pastelito
8.Miami: Smash Donut
9.Miami: Frita Cubana
10.Miami: Doner Kebab Sandwich
11.Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
12.The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai
13.Making Adventure Accessible to All
14.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
15.Get High (In the Sky) With the DIY Aircraft Club
16.Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
17.This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
18.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
19.Teaching Math Lessons in the Sky
20.Actor With Autism Takes Center Stage
21.Shredding on the Spectrum: Skateboarding as Therapy
22.The Lunch Club Making High School More Inclusive
23.Real Life ‘Westworld’: Creating Lifelike Synthetic Human Cadavers
24.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
25.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
At first glance, scuba diving may seem a surprising therapy for people with severe cognitive and physical disorders. But as Jim Elliott, founder of the non-profit Diveheart knows, diving can be a potent treatment. Participants find they not only experience freedom from the obstacles they face on land, but also relief from chronic pain, increased mobility, and most importantly, a boost in self-esteem.
