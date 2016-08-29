GBSLogoWithName
Video
Diving Past Boundaries: Scuba as Therapy

At first glance, scuba diving may seem a surprising therapy for people with severe cognitive and physical disorders. But as Jim Elliott, founder of the non-profit Diveheart knows, diving can be a potent treatment. Participants find they not only experience freedom from the obstacles they face on land, but also relief from chronic pain, increased mobility, and most importantly, a boost in self-esteem.

Location

Key Largo, Florida, USA

