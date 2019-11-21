GBSLogoWithName
Video
The Aerospace Engineer Searching for Life on Other Planets

The universe is full of mystery. It’s riddled with questions that challenge us to go further than we’ve ever gone before. But in order to reach the answers that pique our curiosity, we need to leave the familiar behind. For Elio Morillo and his mother, leaving Ecuador for a future in America was the first step to a new life - a life full of interest and achievement that would open doors to unimaginable possibilities. We set out to learn about his incredible journey in this Great Big Story.

This Great Big Story is by Toyota.



No hay duda de que el universo es un lugar misterioso. Está lleno de preguntas que nos desafían a ir más allá de nuestras fronteras. Pero para conseguir las respuestas que despiertan nuestra curiosidad necesitamos dejar atrás lo familiar. Para Elio Morillo y su madre, dejar Ecuador para ir en busca de un mejor futuro en Estados Unidos fue el primer paso hacia una nueva vida llena de oportunidades y logros que abriría puertas a posibilidades inimaginables. Así que nos propusimos saber más sobre su increíble viaje en esta gran historia.

Esta Great Big Story fue hecha por Toyota.

Great Big Historias

Location

New York City, New York

